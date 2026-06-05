Jan Kuchta Injury: On bench against Guatemala

Kuchta (ankle) was named on the bench for Thursday's 3-1 victory over Guatemala without featuring as the Czechia continue to manage his return to fitness carefully ahead of the World Cup opener against South Korea on June 11.

Kuchta had been unable to participate in training as recently as Wednesday due to an ankle injury, making his inclusion in the matchday squad a step forward even if the coaching staff are not yet ready to risk him in a competitive environment. The forward is expected to be a rotational option for the Czechia rather than a guaranteed starter, and the staff will monitor his condition closely over the coming days to ensure he is fully available when the tournament gets underway.