Jan-Niklas Beste headshot

Jan-Niklas Beste Injury: Suffers head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Beste was forced off in the 63rd minute of Thursday's 1-0 loss against Genk in the Europa League due to head injury.

Beste was under the weather and appeared to briefly lose consciousness around the hour mark in Thursday's Europa League loss to Genk after taking a heavy blow to the head. The versatile midfielder will be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to enter concussion protocol. If that ends up being the case, it would be a tough blow for the Black Forest club since Beste is a locked-in starter in the front line, with Cyriaque Irie the main option to step in and take his spot.

Jan-Niklas Beste
SC Freiburg
