Jan-Niklas Beste News: Avoids injury
Beste (head) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.
Beste appears to have not been injured when coming off the field Thursday and instead was a normal substitute, with the attacker back just three days late on the bench. However, he did start in the last two games, so this does force a bit of a change, a spot he should return to in most games moving forward.
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