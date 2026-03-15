Jan-Niklas Beste headshot

Jan-Niklas Beste News: Avoids injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Beste (head) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.

Beste appears to have not been injured when coming off the field Thursday and instead was a normal substitute, with the attacker back just three days late on the bench. However, he did start in the last two games, so this does force a bit of a change, a spot he should return to in most games moving forward.

Jan-Niklas Beste
SC Freiburg
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