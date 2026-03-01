Jan-Niklas Beste headshot

Jan-Niklas Beste News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Beste is back from his ban and is eligible to play again.

Beste has sat out his one game and will not be ready for action moving forward. He has started in 14 of his 18 appearances this campaign and should return to a starting role, having started in six of their past seven games before the suspension.

Jan-Niklas Beste
SC Freiburg
