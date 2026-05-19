Jan-Niklas Beste News: Opens scoring vs. Leipzig

Beste scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus RB Leipzig.

Beste broke the deadlock in the first half with probably one of the easiest goals he'll score in his career, as he had to tap the ball home from close range following a rebound off the crossbar. Beste finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga season with two goals and two assists in 28 appearances (20 starts). He's also been a regular in the UEFA Europa League, starting in all but one of his 14 appearances ahead of Wednesday's final against Aston Villa.