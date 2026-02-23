Jan-Niklas Beste News: Suspended one game

Beste will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Beste picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be forced to sit out Sunday's showdown against Frankfurt due to suspension. The versatile midfielder has been a fixture on the right wing for Freiburg all season, locking down a regular starting role and bringing steady production on that flank. His absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Cyriaque Irie emerging as the leading candidate to step in and absorb those minutes.