Jan-Niklas Beste News: Whips in five crosses

Beste had five crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Beste had a decent match for the brutal outcome Freiburg faced Wednesday, as the attacker earned five crosses, the best on his team. However, he would go without a shot, a bit disappointing for one of their attackers. He ends the campaign in UEL play with only one goal, while adding three assists in 15 appearances (14 starts).