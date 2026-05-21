Jan-Niklas Beste News: Whips in five crosses
Beste had five crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.
Beste had a decent match for the brutal outcome Freiburg faced Wednesday, as the attacker earned five crosses, the best on his team. However, he would go without a shot, a bit disappointing for one of their attackers. He ends the campaign in UEL play with only one goal, while adding three assists in 15 appearances (14 starts).
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