Jan Oblak Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Oblak (strain) is ruled out for Wednesday's second leg against Tottenham in the Champions League, the club posted.

Oblak hasn't trained in recent days due to a muscle issue and won't be available for Wednesday's second leg against Tottenham in the Champions League after being left out of the squad. That's a major hit for the Colchoneros, as he's the undisputed number one between the posts when fully fit and his absence leaves a noticeable gap at the back. Juan Musso is set to step in as the starter against Spurs and should hold down the role until Oblak is back up to full speed.