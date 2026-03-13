Jan Oblak Injury: Ruled out with muscle injury

Oblak is not in the match squad for Saturday's clash with Getafe after suffering a muscle strain during Friday's training session, according to the team.

Oblak is a late absence for the Colchoneros, and one that could cause a significant impact given that he has been favored in goal throughout the season. While it's still unclear how long his recovery will take, the keeper will miss at least one game and will remain a major doubt for subsequent fixtures. Juan Musso is available to fill in until Oblak is ready to return.