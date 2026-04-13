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Jan Oblak Injury: Set for return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Oblak (undisclosed) trained in recent days and should be available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, though he could start on the bench, according to coach Diego Simeone per Marca. "I haven't given the lineup to the players yet. I usually give it to them first, at the hotel, around seven in the evening."

Oblak should be available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona after training with the group in recent days, having missed the last six matches due to an undisclosed injury. The goalkeeper was an undisputed starter prior to the setback and his return would be a major boost, though it remains to be seen whether he will be reinstated immediately given Juan Musso's recent performances or if coach Diego Simeone opts to wait until Saturday's Copa del Rey final.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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