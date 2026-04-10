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Jan Oblak Injury: Targets return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:26am

Oblak (undisclosed) was back on the training pitch again Friday but is aiming a return for Tuesday's clash against Barcelona in the Champions League, according to coach Diego Simeone. "He's not ready to join us yet, we spoke with him about it, he's very important to us and we hope to have him on Tuesday."

Oblak has missed five consecutive matches with an injury, making his return to the training pitch a significant step forward for Atletico, although he is aiming to make the matchday squad against Barcelona for Tuesday's Champions League clash. Having been back on the grass since last week, the Slovenian goalkeeper is still building on his fitness and won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. Juan Musso has been covering in his absence and will start at least one more game between the posts.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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