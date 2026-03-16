Jan Oblak Injury: Unlikely against Tottenham
Oblak (strain) wasn't spotted in team training Monday and is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's second leg against Tottenham in the Champions League, according to Diario AS.
Oblak picked up a muscle injury last week that forced him to miss Saturday's clash against Getafe and he now looks unlikely to feature in Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Tottenham after not being spotted in the final training session in Madrid before the squad travels to London. If he needs more time to recover, Juan Musso is expected to step in and start between the posts.
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