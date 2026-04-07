Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak Injury: Will remain out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Oblak (undisclosed) is still recovering and out for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to his club.

Oblak is not going to be an option Wednesday despite some hope he would be fit, as the goalie is still recovering from an undisclosed injury. He has now missed five games in a row and should be trending towards a return as they play the reverse leg in Madrid against Barcelona.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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