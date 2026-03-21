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Jan Oblak Injury: Won't be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:10am

Oblak (strain) won't be an option for Sunday's derby against Real Madrid, according to Carlos Fernandez from Marca.

Oblak is still sidelined by his muscle issue and will not be available for Sunday's derby against Real Madrid. The goalkeeper will aim to use the international break to get fully back up to speed for the month of April, and his absence forces a change in the starting XI, with Juan Musso set to step in between the posts until he returns.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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