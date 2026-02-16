Jan Oblak News: Allows three in loss

Oblak recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Oblak had a tough outing, conceding three goals for only the second time in the league this season. The goalkeeper started in a heavily rotated side that saw nine changes from the big Copa del Rey semi-final victory over Barcelona in midweek, including both center backs Marc Pubill and David Hancko. He made six saves but could do little to prevent the big chances he faced. The Slovenian now shifts focus to Wednesday's first leg of Champions League playoff knockout phase game against Club Brugge, where a ticket to the round of 16 is on the line.