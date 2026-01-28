Oblak had a disappointing performance as his team allowed the visitors several chances, including two shots from inside the box that went into his net. The keeper finished the initial stage of the Champions League season with 16 saves, 14 goals conceded and no clean sheets across seven starts. He has been more successful in league play, where Atletico have kept three of their last four opponents scoreless. However, they haven't been as consistent as in other campaigns and could face some shots in Saturday's visit to Levante.