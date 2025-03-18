Jan Oblak News: Concedes four goals in defeat
Oblak made two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Barcelona.
Oblak had a difficult outing against Barcelona on Sunday conceding four goals while making only two saves. This is a tough setback for the Slovenian keeper after securing three clean sheets in his last five games across all competitions. He will look to bounce back against Espanyol after returning from international duty with Slovenia.
