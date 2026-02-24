Jan Oblak News: Concedes once and assists Tuesday

Oblak recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge. He also recorded an assist.

Oblak stepped up in a big way in Tuesday's second leg, making five saves and conceding just one goal as the Atlético attack took over the match. He made up for that conceded goal too as he assisted Alexander Sorloth's opening goal in the 23rd minute, the first goal contribution of his career. He's conceded at least one goal in every Champions League match this season but has also made 28 saves over his nine starts. He will take on either Liverpool or Tottenham in the Round of 16.