Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Concedes once and assists Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 12:29pm

Oblak recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge. He also recorded an assist.

Oblak stepped up in a big way in Tuesday's second leg, making five saves and conceding just one goal as the Atlético attack took over the match. He made up for that conceded goal too as he assisted Alexander Sorloth's opening goal in the 23rd minute, the first goal contribution of his career. He's conceded at least one goal in every Champions League match this season but has also made 28 saves over his nine starts. He will take on either Liverpool or Tottenham in the Round of 16.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
215 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
September 18, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Author Image
Steven Vinik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024