Oblak made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Oblak had a pretty uneventful match against Espanyol as he didn't make a save in the contest and faced little pressure. He was beaten once in the match following a penalty kick in the 71st minute. Next in La Liga, he'll face off against Sevilla, a team with 33 goals in 29 games.