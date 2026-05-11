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Jan Oblak News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Oblak had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo.

Oblak only faced one shot on target Saturday and he conceded a goal to Borja Iglesias in the 62nd minute on that chance. It marked his fourth match this season where he finished without a save. Next up he faces Osasuna on the road on Tuesday, a side which has scored 42 goals through 35 matches this season.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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