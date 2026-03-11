Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Concedes twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Oblak had three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Oblak conceded two goals Tuesday, good strikes by Pedro Porro in the 26th minute and then Dominic Solanke in the 76th minute. With so much chaos happening on the other end of the pitch, he was still able to earn the victory with ease despite conceding multiple goals. This big lead heading into the second leg in London means that Spurs will be throwing everything into the attack, so Oblak is set to be under some pressure next Wednesday.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
