Jan Oblak News: Excellent in UCL exit

Oblak made three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout loss against Real Madrid.

Oblak held Real Madrid without a goal through 120 mintues of action and made a save during the penalty shootout, but his contributions were not enough thanks to two Atletico penalty misses. Oblak's UCL run comes to an end with another disappointment. He and his side will need to pick up their heads quickly though as a massive matchup versus Barcelona comes up on Sunday.