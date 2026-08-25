Jan Oblak News: Four saves despite conceding twice
Oblak had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.
Oblak made four saves in the game, but did concede twice as Atletico Madrid drew 2-2. Both goals conceded came from the penalty spot. This means that Oblak is still yet to concede from open play as he kept a clean sheet in the opening game.
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