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Jan Oblak News: Four saves despite conceding twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Oblak had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Oblak made four saves in the game, but did concede twice as Atletico Madrid drew 2-2. Both goals conceded came from the penalty spot. This means that Oblak is still yet to concede from open play as he kept a clean sheet in the opening game.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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