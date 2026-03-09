Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Gives up two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Oblak made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Real Sociedad.

It'd be extremely harsh to blame Oblak for the goals he conceded in this win, as both were nearly unstoppable shots from outside the box. The goalkeeper is not posting the same elite numbers he'd been posting in past seasons; he has allowed multiple goals in four of his last six outings across league and UCL play, while posting just three clean sheets over his last 10 games in both competitions. That said, in LaLiga alone, Oblak has 10 clean sheets in 26 starts while allowing 25 goals.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak
