Oblak kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday as he saved the two shots on target he faced. It's been a slow start to the season for the excellent keeper who kept 15 clean sheets last season, as he's conceded 10 goals, made 14 saves and kept two clean sheets through nine La Liga matches this season. After a difficult Champions League trip to Arsenal on Tuesday, he faces a difficult La Liga match next Monday at Real Betis, a side which has scored 15 goals through nine matches this season.