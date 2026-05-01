Jan Oblak News: Makes one save in draw
Oblak recorded one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.
Oblak recorded one save in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League semifinal first-leg draw with Arsenal, coming up with a sharp stop on Bukayo Saka's curling strike in the 31st minute before being beaten by Viktor Gyokeres from the spot in the 43rd minute, as the penalty was buried into the corner with no chance for the keeper. He stayed well shielded behind Atletico's compact defensive setup, with Arsenal limited to just two shots on target over the full 90 minutes, while his distribution also helped spark multiple counter-attacks that led to chances for Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman after the break. Oblak is still searching for his first clean sheet in this season's Champions League, having conceded in all 11 appearances while racking up 32 saves along the way.
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