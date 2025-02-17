Jan Oblak News: Makes three saves in draw

Oblak made three saves and conceded a penalty goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Oblak had a solid performance between the posts, being beaten only from the penalty spot during the second half, but this wasn't enough for his team to will all three points in play. The goalkeeper hasn't been the clean sheet machine from his prime years, but is still very hard to beat as he didn't allow multiple goals in any of his last 11 starts in all competitions.