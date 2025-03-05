Jan Oblak News: Much action in UCL derby

Oblak recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Playing against the UEFA Champions League's reigning champions and Atletico Madrid's biggest rival away from home meant much action for Oblak was a given. For the first time since Nov. 6, he logged more than three saves in a UCL game. For the Champions League's current season, Oblak's goal-concession rate had been relatively clean, as he went his previous five appearances without conceding multiple goals. The goalkeeper may have an opportunity to establish better form Sunday at Getafe before Atletico and Real Madrid play their UCL rematch on March 12.