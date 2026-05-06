Jan Oblak News: One save in loss
Oblak had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.
Oblak faced only two shots during Tuesday's loss and stopped one of them. The goalkeeper wasn't overly troubled throughout Tuesday's match, but failed to stop the deciding goal that ended the tie. Oblak is an elite option behind a stout defensive team, but just couldn't do quite enough to earn a spot in the Champions League final.
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