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Jan Oblak News: One save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Oblak had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Oblak faced only two shots during Tuesday's loss and stopped one of them. The goalkeeper wasn't overly troubled throughout Tuesday's match, but failed to stop the deciding goal that ended the tie. Oblak is an elite option behind a stout defensive team, but just couldn't do quite enough to earn a spot in the Champions League final.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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