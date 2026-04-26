Jan Oblak News: Records two saves versus Athletic
Oblak had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Athletic.
Oblak had another mixed performance Saturday, tallying multiple saves and goals conceded for the second straight contest since returning from a muscular injury. The goalkeeper could continue to struggle as part of a squad that has conceded at least two goals in eight of the last nine matches across all competitions. He's expected to retain a starting spot for a difficult test in the first leg of the UCL semifinals against Arsenal before resuming league play next weekend at Valencia.
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