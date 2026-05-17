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Jan Oblak News: Sensational against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Oblak kept a clean sheet while making 11 saves during Sunday's 1-0 win over Girona.

Oblak helped Atleti to all three points with a dominant effort Sunday. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for 13 saves over his last three starts. Oblak and company head to Villarreal for their season finale Sunday.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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