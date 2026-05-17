Jan Oblak News: Sensational against Girona
Oblak kept a clean sheet while making 11 saves during Sunday's 1-0 win over Girona.
Oblak helped Atleti to all three points with a dominant effort Sunday. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for 13 saves over his last three starts. Oblak and company head to Villarreal for their season finale Sunday.
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