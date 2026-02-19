Jan Oblak News: Seven saves in draw

Oblak recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge.

Oblak made seven saves in a chaotic draw Wednesday against Brugge in the Champions League, constantly coming to Atletico's rescue as the Belgian side kept turning up the heat. He stonewalled Nicolo Tresoldi from point-blank range before the hour mark and later shut down multiple Christos Tzolis attemps, though the equalizer eventually slipped through late. Even so, he was beaten three times from close range or prime scoring angles on a demanding night that matched his season high with seven saves, and he'll aim to carry that sharp stopping form into Saturday's matchup with Espanyol.