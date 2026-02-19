Jan Oblak News: Seven saves in draw
Oblak recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge.
Oblak made seven saves in a chaotic draw Wednesday against Brugge in the Champions League, constantly coming to Atletico's rescue as the Belgian side kept turning up the heat. He stonewalled Nicolo Tresoldi from point-blank range before the hour mark and later shut down multiple Christos Tzolis attemps, though the equalizer eventually slipped through late. Even so, he was beaten three times from close range or prime scoring angles on a demanding night that matched his season high with seven saves, and he'll aim to carry that sharp stopping form into Saturday's matchup with Espanyol.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season210 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19September 18, 2024
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More