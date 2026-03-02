Jan Oblak News: Six saves in clean sheet win
Oblak had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Oviedo.
Oblak made six saves as he kept his 10th clean sheet of the season. He went on a run of five matches without keeping a clean sheet. He has made six saves or more on four occasions this season, but this is the first time he has kept a clean sheet.
