Jan Oblak News: Six saves in clean sheet win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Oblak had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Oblak made six saves as he kept his 10th clean sheet of the season. He went on a run of five matches without keeping a clean sheet. He has made six saves or more on four occasions this season, but this is the first time he has kept a clean sheet.

