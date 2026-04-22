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Jan Oblak News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Oblak made four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus Elche.

Though Oblak made four saves, he also allowed three goals in a surprising midweek loss to Elche. The veteran goalkeeper has a favorable matchup looming to bounce back against Athletic but he'll have to step up his performance too. Athletic have managed just 34 goals in 32 league games.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
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