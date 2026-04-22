Jan Oblak News: Struggles in loss
Oblak made four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus Elche.
Though Oblak made four saves, he also allowed three goals in a surprising midweek loss to Elche. The veteran goalkeeper has a favorable matchup looming to bounce back against Athletic but he'll have to step up his performance too. Athletic have managed just 34 goals in 32 league games.
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