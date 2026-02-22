Jan Oblak News: Zero saves, gets win
Oblak made zero saves on eight shot attempts (two on target) and conceded two in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.
Oblak came into Saturday with 13 saves in his last two appearances but failed to record one Saturday. Thankfully for the Atletico goalie, his offense showed up in spades, putting four past Espanyol. Oblak will look to rebound from a tough showing on Tuesday versus Brugge.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season213 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19September 18, 2024
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best BetsJune 14, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Oblak See More