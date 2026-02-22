Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Zero saves, gets win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Oblak made zero saves on eight shot attempts (two on target) and conceded two in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Espanyol.

Oblak came into Saturday with 13 saves in his last two appearances but failed to record one Saturday. Thankfully for the Atletico goalie, his offense showed up in spades, putting four past Espanyol. Oblak will look to rebound from a tough showing on Tuesday versus Brugge.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
