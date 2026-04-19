Jan Paul van Hecke headshot

Jan Paul van Hecke News: Assists late equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

van Hecke assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

van Hecke assisted Georginio Rutter's equalizer in the 95th minute Sunday, a massive moment which turned a Brighton loss into a draw. It marked his sixth goal contribution of the season and his first since Jan. 19. He was very active on the defensive end too, recording eight clearances, three interceptions, two blocked shot and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
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