van Hecke opened the scoring in the 9th minute when he punished Marco Bizot's misjudgement of a corner, forcing the ball over the line from close range. He then dragged Brighton back into the game at 4-2 down, drilling a low finish from just inside the box in the 83rd minute. Defensively he contributed to a season high three interceptions but his offensive stats were the most impressive ones on Wednesday as he targeted all of his three shots, an impressive outing as a center-back. van Hecke has now scored three goals in the Premier League, a career high in a senior league for the defender.