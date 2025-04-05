Jan Paul van Hecke News: Sent off Saturday

Paul van Hecke was shown a red card in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Paul van Hecke received two yellow cards Saturday, leading to his sending off in extra time. This will leave him suspended for Saturday's match against Leicester City on April 12, returning to face Brentford on April 19. This will force a change and the club may be forced to play someone out of position, as the defense is full of injuries, with only Joel Veltman (foot) possibly expected to return against Leicester.