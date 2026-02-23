Jan Paul van Hecke News: Strong defensive display
van Hecke registered one cross (zero accurate) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win against Brentford.
Van Hecke delivered an excellent defensive performance to help his side keep a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, recording six clearances and a season-high four interceptions. The defender remains an undisputed starter in the back line, having started 26 of his 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He has totaled 33 tackles and 29 interceptions, while also adding three goals and two assists, rare offensive production for a central defender.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Paul van Hecke See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 213 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2520 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Paul van Hecke See More