Jan Paul van Hecke headshot

Jan Paul van Hecke News: Strong defensive display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

van Hecke registered one cross (zero accurate) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win against Brentford.

Van Hecke delivered an excellent defensive performance to help his side keep a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, recording six clearances and a season-high four interceptions. The defender remains an undisputed starter in the back line, having started 26 of his 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He has totaled 33 tackles and 29 interceptions, while also adding three goals and two assists, rare offensive production for a central defender.

Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jan Paul van Hecke See More
