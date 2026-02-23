Jan Paul van Hecke News: Strong defensive display

van Hecke registered one cross (zero accurate) and six clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win against Brentford.

Van Hecke delivered an excellent defensive performance to help his side keep a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, recording six clearances and a season-high four interceptions. The defender remains an undisputed starter in the back line, having started 26 of his 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He has totaled 33 tackles and 29 interceptions, while also adding three goals and two assists, rare offensive production for a central defender.