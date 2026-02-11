van Hecke sat out the clash with Crystal Palace nursing a hamstring issue, but he was back in the mix Wednesday against Aston Villa. The plan was always to cap him at around 60 minutes, with the staff taking a cautious approach to protect one of the Seagulls' defensive anchors and avoid any long-term setback. He's good to go moving forward, but he's still not at full match fitness, so a complete 90-minute shift might be a stretch for now. If he needs to be managed or starts from the bench in the coming fixtures, expect Olivier Boscagli to slot into the backline and fill the void.