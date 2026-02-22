Jan Schoppner headshot

Jan Schoppner Injury: Off after 24 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Schnopper was forced off the field in the 24th minute of Sunday's 3-3 draw against Stuttgart due to an apparent injury.

Schoppner wouldn't make it a half an hour into Sunday's match, needing to be replaced by Omar Traore. This will be something to watch for the club after consecutive starts for the midfielder, potentially missing time and forcing a change. An absence would likely mean Niklas Dorsch will return to a starting role.

Jan Schoppner
FC Heidenheim
