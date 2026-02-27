Jan Schoppner Injury: Should be an option

Schnopper (undisclosed) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen, coach Franck Schmidt said in the press conference. "Everyone else is training and available."

Schnopper was forced off early in the last match against Stuttgart with what looked like a minor knock, but the midfielder is trending toward being available for Saturday's showdown against Bremen. That is a big boost for Heidenheim, as he has been a steady presence in the middle of the park and one of the first names on the team sheet. If he is cleared as expected, he should slide right back into his usual starting role and anchor the midfield.