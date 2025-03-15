Jan Schoppner Injury: Suffers hip injury

Schoppner (hip) has not trained with the team and is out for Sunday's match against Kiel, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Schoppi has not yet trained with the team again after a blow to the hop in Hoffenheim."

Schoppner suffered an injury in the club's last match despite playing the full 90, as he is not training and will miss out Sunday. Luckily for the club, he will have two weeks to recover due to the international break. This will force a change, with Frans Kratzig as a possible replacement.