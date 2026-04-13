Jan Schoppner News: Assists in 3-1 win
Schoppner assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.
Schoppner assisted Budu Zivzivadze for the final goal to win 3-1 against Union Berlin. This was his second assist of the season, with the other coming in January. The midfielder had gone three games without creating a chance before this, when he assisted in this game.
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