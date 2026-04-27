Jan Schoppner headshot

Jan Schoppner News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Schoppner assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Schoppner assisted the opening goal Saturday in FC Heidenheim's 2-0 road triumph over FC St. Pauli. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder contributed six clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Schoppner has supplied two assists over his last three appearances (three starts).

Jan Schoppner
FC Heidenheim
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