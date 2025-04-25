Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jan Schoppner headshot

Jan Schoppner News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Schoppner had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) during Friday's 1-0 win over Stuttgart.

Schoppner set up Mathias Honsak in the 89th minute assisting the game winning goal for Heidenheim. The assist was the first goal involvement since February 23rd for Schoppner who has combined for four shots, two chances created and 10 clearances over his last three appearances.

Jan Schoppner
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now