Jan Schoppner News: Assists with lone chance created

Schoppner had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) during Friday's 1-0 win over Stuttgart.

Schoppner set up Mathias Honsak in the 89th minute assisting the game winning goal for Heidenheim. The assist was the first goal involvement since February 23rd for Schoppner who has combined for four shots, two chances created and 10 clearances over his last three appearances.