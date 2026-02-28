Jan Schoppner News: Makes starting XI
Schoppner (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bremen.
Schnopper makes the starting XI for Saturday's showdown against Bremen after recovering from the minor knock that forced him off early against Stuttgart. The midfielder resumes his role as a steady presence in the middle of the park and remains one of the first names on the team sheet. His return provides a significant boost as he anchors the midfield from the opening whistle.
