Jan Schoppner News: Nets brace

Schoppner scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus 1. FC Köln.

Schoppner headed in the opener in the eighth minute, assisted by Arijon Ibrahimovic. He scored again in the 72nd minute, marking his first goals of 2026. Additionally, he recorded five clearances, three tackles, and an interception. Over the course of this campaign, Schoppner made 30 appearances and contributed to six goals.