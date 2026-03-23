Jan Schoppner News: Suspended one game
Schoppner will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Schoppner picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Gladbach after the international break. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the park for Heidenheim, therefore his absence will impact the starting XI, with Julian Niehues expected to see a larger role for that game.
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