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Jan Thielmann Injury: In contention Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Thielmann (strain) could be an option for Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Thielmann and Huseinbasic are also options for the squad."

Thielmann trained this week and could be an option for Saturday's match against Monchengladbach after missing the last four matches with a hip injury. The midfielder has started 17 of his 19 appearances this season, and his potential return would be a boost for his side, although the staff are expected to be cautious.

Jan Thielmann
1. FC Köln
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